Heritage: Sheffield church has much to celebrate

St Andrews Psalter Lane Church, a prominent building on the corner of Psalter Lane and Cherry Tree Road, has a lot to celebrate this year!

Originally Psalter Lane Methodist church, it became St Andrews Psalter Lane Church, a joint Anglican-Methodist partnership in 1998 after the old Anglican St Andrew’s Church, on St Andrew’s Road, suffered serious structural failure and had to be demolished.

The church is celebrating the 25th anniversary of this relationship with a special service at 10.30 am on Sunday, May 21.

Special guests have been invited to this service, which will be followed by a shared lunch and reception – everyone is welcome to come!

After the two congregations joined together, the present building underwent an extensive renovation to create a calm, comfortable and inspiring space which is now used for Christian worship as well as providing a flexible venue for community activities.

The building has excellent acoustics and is especially valued by Sheffield Music Academy, the Delphi Trust, Sheffield Philharmonic Chorus, and others.

However, the church spire is now in urgent need of repair.

Earlier this year, we reported that the repairs must be carried out in 2023, before another winter causes more damage.

The Church applied for, and has been grateful to receive, funds from various bodies and Trusts, as well as reserving a large part of their budget for this huge task, which is expected to cost around £135,000. They also launched a local fundraising appeal which has been successful beyond all expectations – in just 6 weeks they have reached their fundraising target, and work on the spire is expected to start in early June.

To celebrate this fantastic achievement, as well as their 25th anniversary and, of course, the coronation, St Andrews Psalter Lane Church will be hosting a Community Garden Party at the Mercure Kenwood Hall Hotel & Spa (Kenwood Road, Nether Edge, S7 1NQ) from 2.00 – 5.00 pm on Monday, May 8.

The hotel has generously donated the use of their grounds free of charge, and will be providing a bar as well as discounted cream teas. Other attractions will include ice cream and pizza vans, games, music and a prize for the best children’s crown!

