Hengist Locomotive Works open day

By Steven Cooper
Contributor
Published 29th Jan 2025, 12:24 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2025, 12:36 GMT
Come and see the continuing build progress of the handsome ‘Clan’ Class 6 Hengist 72010 and B17 61673 ‘Spirit of Sandringham’.

Both new build teams, founder members of the Main Line Steam Builders Group, will have representatives on site to answer any questions on their project. Tours of the works will be available in the afternoon, subject to guides being available. A number of associated organisations will be attending. Members of both projects get free admission to the works on production of a membership card. School parties and University students will have free admission.

Saturday 12th April, 10am – 4pm.

Admission fee for non-members is just £3.

Clan Class 6 Locomotive
Clan Class 6 Locomotive

Refreshments will be available.

CTL Seal Ltd and both new build projects are proud holders of the "Made in Sheffield" Award.

Two high profile build projects for Sheffield and Yorkshire business to be proud of.

Open Day address: Hengist, c/o CTL Seal, Butterthwaite Lane, Ecclesfield, Sheffield S35 9WY (from North) S35 9WA (from South)

