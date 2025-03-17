Henderson’s Relish adds Sheffield flavour to St Luke’s Quiz Night

What’s the perfect brain fuel to feed a quizzing mastermind? A good splash of Hendo’s should do the trick!

The Double Tree by Hilton in Bramall Lane will be the setting for the latest St Luke’s brain teaser evening – complete with pea and pie supper - on Thursday, June 19 from 6.30pm.

And to add a real Sheffield flavour to the event, the sponsor for the evening will be Henderson’s Relish.

“Whether you're a trivia master or just enjoy a good challenge, this event is for everyone and we are delighted that Henderson’s are adding their generous support to the evening,” said St Luke’s Retail Partnerships Manager Jemma Dalton.

Jemma Dalton - delighted that Henderson's Relish will sponsor the St Luke's Quiz Night.

“It’s the perfect blend of brain-teasing questions, friendly competition and charitable giving, with a pie and pea supper all making for a great evening’s entertainment.

“All you have to do is gather your friends, family, or colleagues and form a team of six members.

“Then simply collaborate, brainstorm and combine your knowledge to outsmart other teams and claim the title of St Luke’s Quiz Night Champions.

“It’s going to be an unforgettable evening of trivia, laughter and community spirit - a great evening for a trivia master or for somebody who just enjoys a good challenge.”

Tickets cost Tickets cost £150 per team of six – that’s just £25 per person - and can be booked now at www.stlukeshospice.org.uk/support/events/detail/quiz-night

For more information email [email protected] or 0114 235 7584.