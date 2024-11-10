Help us create Better Together: A path to healthier life

Learning to Balance and manage our conditions you will feel more confident and happier to manage your condition or illness on daily basis.

Help Us Create Better Together: A Path to Healthier Lives

My name is Sarah Walker, and I’m here to share my story with you. From my volunteer work at Turning Point in Sheffield to receiving training from the Sheffield Health Authority to deliver Expert Patient Programmes (EPPs), the concept of Better Together was born. This initiative supports people with long-term medical conditions—whether mental, physical, or related to substance misuse.

Our Mission: The key aim of Better Together is to empower individuals to confidently manage their conditions on a day-to-day basis. By reaching a point of independence, people can make positive choices leading to happier and healthier lives. Our course content is flexible to meet the unique needs of our service users, covering topics such as:

Learning to Balance life with long -Term Condition

Increase your condition to self manage your illness

Goal setting

Dealing with pain

Managing tiredness

Coping with feelings of depression

Relaxation and mindfulness

Healthy eating

Planning for the future

Working with your Health Care

Professionals and Systems

We are proud to have a team of trained specialists, including expert teachers, self-esteem specialists, published authors, and qualified gym instructors.

Proven Impact: Our support groups have demonstrated success in helping individuals manage their conditions. Participants report improved self-efficacy, energy levels, fewer social limitations, better psychological wellness, and lower health distress. Our powerful 8-week course WILL help you balance your illness.

Our Goal: Better Together is in the process of becoming a social enterprise, and we need your help to take this next step! We aim to raise funds to offer our first group free to as many people as possible. The more money we raise, the more individuals we can support.

Join Us: Let’s get back into the community and get better together. The length of time you spend in illness does not determine the length of your recovery.

As a social enterprise, we need your help! Your contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant difference in the timescale of setting up our first FREE group to people in need.

Thank you for your support!