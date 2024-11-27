Heartwarming Local Film Teddy and the Mountain Arrives Free on Fawesome

By Stanley Rouaix
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 14:57 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 15:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

We are delighted to announce the release of Teddy and the Mountain, a touching dramedy set against the stunning backdrops of the English countryside. Now available for free on Fawesome.

Directed by Stanley Roubaix, Teddy and the Mountain explores the themes of grief, self-discovery, and the unexpected paths to companionship. The story follows retired Navy man Teddy, a widower whose quiet life takes an unexpected turn when he stumbles upon a local walking club. Through endearing and often humorous encounters with the club's eclectic members, including the spirited Rose, Teddy embarks on a journey to rekindle his zest for life. At its heart, the film is about second chances, friendship, and seizing the present.

Filmed on location in the breath-taking Peak District of Derbyshire, with additional scenes shot in Doncaster and Nottinghamshire, the film highlights the charm and beauty of rural England. The picturesque scenery provides a perfect backdrop to the narrative, mirroring the film’s themes of connection and renewal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This poignant and comedic tale is a blend of laugh-out-loud moments with a deeply resonant exploration of life’s second acts.

Teddy and the MountainTeddy and the Mountain
Teddy and the Mountain

Teddy and the Mountain is now available to stream for free exclusively on Fawesome. Rediscover the joy of new beginnings—one step at a time.

To watch for free visit https://fawesome.tv/movies/10647303/teddy-and-the-mountain

Related topics:Peak DistrictDerbyshire
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice