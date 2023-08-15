Head to Wentworth Woodhouse for chance to bag a bargain at stately home car boot

Bargain-hunters will be flocking to Wentworth Woodhouse on Sunday September 10 in search of boot-y when a Bring Out Your Treasures car boot sale is held to support the Master Cutlers’ Challenge.

South Yorkshire business folk, and even Hallamshire’s Master Cutler herself, are currently raiding their attics, garages and wardrobes for bargains to ‘boot.’

The event is being organised by well-known Sheffield business management consultancy Andy Hanselman Consulting, which is run by husband and wife team Andy Hanselman and Jill White.

“We thought this would be a fun way of supporting Dame Julie Kenny’s Master Cutler’s Challenge, which aims to raise £200,000 for community projects at Wentworth Woodhouse, the magnificent Rotherham stately home she helped to save,” said Jill.

“Everyone loves hunting for treasures at car boots and where better than in the grounds of Rotherham’s biggest and best ‘treasure’?

Businesses in their long-established 3D Connect networking group have already booked spots, along with members of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire.

“The host of business owners, lawyers, architects, accountants and directors signed up are planning to bring some really interesting items” said Jill. “And to bring in extra funds we are asking everyone to designate one ‘treasure’ on their stall as an additional fundraiser for the Master Cutler’s Challenge.”

Jill and Andy’s treasures will include a special Sheffield United shirt dating from 2010 commemorating every player who’s played for them in their 120 years, and anyone who wants to step into the shoes of Dame Julie Kenny, only the second female Master Cutler in the Hallamshire Company of Cutlers’ 398-year history, will have a chance to do exact that…

She’s recently kicked high heels into touch and is selling off dozens of pairs, along with pieces of antique furniture, vinyl records, a ceramics collection and old golf clubs.

Wentworth Woodhouse staff will also be bringing along items from their attics and the Preservation Trust’s regular fundraising stall will also be selling items volunteers have handmade from reclaimed wood, stone and slate found at the house.

The ‘Bring Out Your Treasure’ Car Boot Sale runs from 9.30am to 1.30pm on the North Lawns opposite the Stables and a children’s treasure trail is being arranged to keep ‘little booters’ busy.

The annual Master Cutler’s Challenge has brought in over £1 million for local causes since launching in 2008.

Dame Julie Kenny DBE DL is hoping to raise over £200,000 by September 30 for Wentworth Woodhouse, where she is chair of trustees.

The Grade I listed Georgian masterpiece in Rotherham was crumbling into ruin when her five-year campaign with SAVE led to its purchase for £7 million in 2017.

Challenge funds will go towards Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust’s activities supporting low-income families, ethnic and minority groups and people with disabilities, including the creation of a Community Growing Garden where up to 20 local community groups will grow their own food.