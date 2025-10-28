Harry Enfield brings ‘And No Chums!’ to Sheffield City Hall

By Douwi Stewart
Contributor
Published 28th Oct 2025, 14:41 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 07:32 GMT
Comedy legend Harry Enfield is heading to Sheffield City Hall with his brand-new live show Harry Enfield: And No Chums! Arriving Tuesday November 24, 2026.

Join us for a rare and entertaining evening with the self-styled “stupid idiot” himself as Harry takes audiences on a journey through four decades of comedy mayhem.

From the meteoric rise of Loadsamoney, the Thatcherite visionary who captured the spirit of the 1980s, to the teenage fury of Kevin the Teenager, Enfield will look back on 40 years of arsing about in comedy, and bring some of his most beloved characters vividly back to life on stage.

The second half of the evening opens up to audience questions, giving fans a chance to ask how it all works, what Harry’s most proud of, and how he responds to the familiar challenge: “You wouldn’t be allowed to do your stuff today, would you?”

Don’t miss an unforgettable night with a comedian who has been brilliantly silly, strikingly insightful, and unashamedly British for generations.

