Harron unveils new showhomes for modern living in Barnsley

A three bedroom semi-detached home, the Stockley offers spacious and flexible living over three floors with classic design and stylish features perfect for family living.

The hallway leads to the modern kitchen with dining area. The lounge is positioned at the back of the property with French doors opening to the rear allowing light to flood the room.

Upstairs, the first floor features the modern family bathroom, a spacious double bedroom and large single ideal for an office space or children’s nursery. The main bedroom is on the top floor with a private ensuite and dressing area. This stunning home offers plenty of space with areas that bring the family together as well as rooms for quiet relaxation.

Nevison's Fold, Shelford showhome

The Shelford, one of Harron’s newest house styles is a four bedroom detached home that comes with integral garage and classic design features making it ideal for any family.

From the welcoming hallway, glazed double doors lead through to the large living room that offers plenty of space for everyday living and entertaining. There is a downstairs cloakroom and separate utility room perfect for busy family life. At the heart of the property is a spacious kitchen with an open plan dining area that benefits from elegant French doors which open out onto the garden, creating an ideal space for entertaining in the warmer summer months.

The upstairs landing leads to four double bedrooms and a modern family bathroom boasting both a bath and separate shower. The main bedroom offers true luxury with its own ensuite shower room and dressing area complete with Hammonds wardrobes, a real retreat after a busy day.

There will be the opportunity to talk with the expert sales team about Harron’s different purchasing options including its Part Exchange Scheme which provides house buyers with peace of mind knowing that Harron is a guaranteed cash buyer at full market value.

Nevison's Fold, Stockley showhome

Visitors will also be able to discover a range of First Time Buyer packages including the Own New – Rate Reducer scheme. Exclusive to new-build homes, Own New is open to anyone purchasing a new Harron home including first time buyers and home movers. Buy with a 5% deposit and own 100% of your home with Rate Reducer.

As part of Harron’s ongoing commitment to providing more environmentally friendly homes Nevison’s Fold homes now come with Panasonic air source heat pumps making them more energy efficient and have electrical vehicle charging points which are fitted as standard.

Alison Taylor-Shaw, Sales and Marketing Director for Harron Homes Yorkshire said, “Barnsley is a fantastic area which benefits from a range of local amenities and has a rich cultural heritage. I’d encourage anyone interested in the development to attend our upcoming showhome launch to get a real sense of what Harron Homes have to offer and to make sure they don’t miss out on their first pick of the plots!”

Nestled on the edge of the market town of Barnsley, Nevison’s Fold is a beautiful collection of two, three and four bedroom homes. The development benefits from excellent commuter links, with the M1 close by offering routes to Doncaster, Rotherham, Huddersfield and is only a few minutes drive from stunning Yorkshire countryside.

Nevison's Fold, Stockley showhome

The development has a variety of green open spaces including a pocket park, footpaths, wildlife habitats, woodland and the enhanced Dob Sike waterway.

As well as developing the site, Harron is contributing over £2 million to the local area, including £1.3 million for education and over £180,000 on sustainable travel.

Homes at Nevison's Fold start from £201,995 and are selling quickly, with 18 already reserved. The development can be found off Bleachcroft Way, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, S70 3PA.The showhomes will be open from Saturday 20th April 2024 11am – 5:30pm.

For more detail on the different buying schemes available visit: https://www.harronhomes.com/purchasing-assistance-2/.