Harley winning artist joins Take Five Art Show.

By Glyn Williams
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2024, 04:36 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2024, 16:52 BST
Sheffield's newest gallery space, the Old Chapel in Nether Edge will be hosting Take Five: an exhibition of five local artists on Wednesday 30th October through till Sunday the 3rd November.

The show includes work by Harriet Brady who appeared on Portrait Artist of the Year and won the Judge's Prize at the prestigious 2024 Harley Open Art Competition. Her winning painting will be on show.

Also exhibiting will be Phil Lockwood, whose quirky paintings of steampunk worlds have brought him international attention.

The show also features Phil's wife, Ruth Lockwood who uses pastel to create landscape paintings, many of our local area.

Phil Lockwood's fantastical paintings have attracted international attention.

Phil's niece Trudy Weir is a ceramicist who makes remarkable pieces with an experimental flair.

The fifth artist is Glyn Williams, Harriet's father. He is a realist painter who enjoys capturing the effects of light and atmosphere.

