Harley winning artist joins Take Five Art Show.
The show includes work by Harriet Brady who appeared on Portrait Artist of the Year and won the Judge's Prize at the prestigious 2024 Harley Open Art Competition. Her winning painting will be on show.
Also exhibiting will be Phil Lockwood, whose quirky paintings of steampunk worlds have brought him international attention.
The show also features Phil's wife, Ruth Lockwood who uses pastel to create landscape paintings, many of our local area.
Phil's niece Trudy Weir is a ceramicist who makes remarkable pieces with an experimental flair.
The fifth artist is Glyn Williams, Harriet's father. He is a realist painter who enjoys capturing the effects of light and atmosphere.