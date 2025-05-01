Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Co aiming to be flushed with success
Welcome to Urinetown, the award-winning musical that takes a peep into a dystopian future where long-running water shortages have made private toilets illegal and citizens must pay to use public facilities which are controlled by a corrupt corporation.
It’s the latest show from Handsworth and Hallam Theatre Company, packed with witty humour, memorable songs, and social commentary as it hilariously critiques capitalism, bureaucracy and environmental neglect, with a protest story that is both topical and toe-tapping!
A Tony Award-winning hit on Broadway, Urinetown - directed by Matthew Walker - will have a Sheffield premiere at the University of Sheffield Drama Studio from June 3 to 7 and follows up on the success of last year’s critically-acclaimed Soho Cinders.
