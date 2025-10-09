Halloween at Crystal Peaks? Call the Ghostbusters!

By John Highfield
Contributor
Published 9th Oct 2025, 14:25 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 06:44 BST
When you’re looking for Halloween adventure at Crystal Peaks, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!

The award-winning Sheffield shopping centre will be bringing a touch of spooky Hollywood magic to its Halloween festivities with a tribute to the comic ghostly movie classic.

The free session, which will be held in the Crystal Peaks central atrium on Halloween itself, October 31, will give young ghost hunters a chance to meet a trio of Ghostbusters and have a free family picture printed instantly to record the spectral encounter.

Other attractions will include a balloon modeller with ghostbusters themed balloons and a glitter tattooist.

Halloween at Crystal Peaks will include some Ghostbuster action.
Halloween at Crystal Peaks will include some Ghostbuster action.

And to add an authentic Ghostbusters touch there will also be a fully supervised green slime making workshop

“Halloween always proves extremely popular with visitors to Crystal Peaks,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We think our Ghostbusters theme will add a spooky chill to the Halloween shopping experience.”

