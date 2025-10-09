Halloween at Crystal Peaks? Call the Ghostbusters!
The award-winning Sheffield shopping centre will be bringing a touch of spooky Hollywood magic to its Halloween festivities with a tribute to the comic ghostly movie classic.
The free session, which will be held in the Crystal Peaks central atrium on Halloween itself, October 31, will give young ghost hunters a chance to meet a trio of Ghostbusters and have a free family picture printed instantly to record the spectral encounter.
Other attractions will include a balloon modeller with ghostbusters themed balloons and a glitter tattooist.
And to add an authentic Ghostbusters touch there will also be a fully supervised green slime making workshop
“Halloween always proves extremely popular with visitors to Crystal Peaks,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.
“We think our Ghostbusters theme will add a spooky chill to the Halloween shopping experience.”