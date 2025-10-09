Halloween at Crystal Peaks? Call the Ghostbusters!

When you’re looking for Halloween adventure at Crystal Peaks, who you gonna call? Ghostbusters!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The award-winning Sheffield shopping centre will be bringing a touch of spooky Hollywood magic to its Halloween festivities with a tribute to the comic ghostly movie classic.

The free session, which will be held in the Crystal Peaks central atrium on Halloween itself, October 31, will give young ghost hunters a chance to meet a trio of Ghostbusters and have a free family picture printed instantly to record the spectral encounter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other attractions will include a balloon modeller with ghostbusters themed balloons and a glitter tattooist.

Halloween at Crystal Peaks will include some Ghostbuster action.

And to add an authentic Ghostbusters touch there will also be a fully supervised green slime making workshop

“Halloween always proves extremely popular with visitors to Crystal Peaks,” said centre manager Lee Greenwood.

“We think our Ghostbusters theme will add a spooky chill to the Halloween shopping experience.”