Guided Tour and Workshop: What does it mean to become a refugee?
Join us at National Holocaust Museum on Thursday 19th June at 11am for a thought-provoking tour of The Journey. Tour our newly expanded and immersive exhibition, and explore what it means to become a refugee.
Throughout the tour, you’ll have the opportunity to:
- View original artefacts from the museum’s collection
- Listen to moving personal testimonies, including voices from other refugee experiences across history
- Ask questions and engage in discussion with our expert curator
At the end of the tour, take part in a hands-on session with our specially designed handling box, containing original items connected to Leo’s story and those of other refugees. Together, we’ll reflect on the following questions:
What makes people flee? What do they leave behind? How are they welcomed in a foreign land?
With over 300 objects, 100 testimony clips, and newly integrated interactive features, The Journey offers an insight into the refugee experience, both past and present.