National charity Guide Dogs will be bringing its life-changing work to the heart of Sheffield this weekend, as it launches an urgent appeal for more local volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity, which has a guide dog training centre in Tinsley, will be hosting a special community event at the Utilita Energy Hub and Cathedral Courtyard from 10am–2pm this Saturday, September 20, giving local people the chance to meet volunteers, discover the different ways to get involved, and learn more about how Guide Dogs supports people living with sight loss.

Guide Dogs urgently needs more volunteers across Sheffield and South Yorkshire to help meet rising demand for its services, with roles available from Puppy Raisers and Fosterers to Fundraisers.

Visitors to the Sheffield event will be able to:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guide Dogs appeals for more volunteers with special community day in Sheffield

Enjoy a live guide dog training demonstration from the charity’s expert team

Chat to local volunteers about their experiences, and speak to staff about the different opportunities available

Meet some amazing guide dog puppies and dogs in training

Purchase Guide Dogs merchandise from the local fundraising group

Melanie Waldram-Brown, Local Volunteer Attraction Coordinator for Guide Dogs in Sheffield, said: “We’re still facing an urgent need for more volunteers in Sheffield and the surrounding areas. Every role, whether it’s raising a puppy, fostering a guide dog in training, helping out at events or fundraising, makes a real difference to people living with sight loss.

“This event is a chance to see our work in action, meet some of our amazing volunteers and dogs, and find out how you can get involved.”

For more information on volunteering for Guide Dogs, visit guidedogs.org.uk