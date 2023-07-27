News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
United face further Traore delay as fans wait for first glimpse
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
United’s Francis situation clarified as former trialist set for move

Grenoside and Birley Carr Players looking forward to Christmas!

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…especially for members of Grenoside and Birley Carr Players!
By John HighfieldContributor
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:22 BST

For even though most of the country is still in summer holiday mode, the popular community theatre company are well into rehearsals for their forthcoming production of Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, which comes to Grenoside Community Centre this October.

In the celebrated tale of ghostly encounters and Festive redemption, Mark Winton plays cold hearted Victorian businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, a man who doesn’t just dislike Christmas…he hates it!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But on one very special Christmas Eve, the seventh anniversary of the death of his equally mean-spirited partner Jacob Marley, three spectral visitors take Ebenezer on a journey through his past, present and future and teach him to embrace once more the season of goodwill.

Most Popular
Mark Winton plays miser Scrooge in A Christmas CarolMark Winton plays miser Scrooge in A Christmas Carol
Mark Winton plays miser Scrooge in A Christmas Carol

Charles Dickens’ timeless fantasy comes to fresh life in a new adaptation by Michael Marrone which takes to the stage at Grenoside Community Centre from October 18 to 20 at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee on October 21 at 2.30pm.

For tickets call 01226 754462.

Related topics:Charles DickensVictorian