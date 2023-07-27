For even though most of the country is still in summer holiday mode, the popular community theatre company are well into rehearsals for their forthcoming production of Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, which comes to Grenoside Community Centre this October.
In the celebrated tale of ghostly encounters and Festive redemption, Mark Winton plays cold hearted Victorian businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, a man who doesn’t just dislike Christmas…he hates it!
But on one very special Christmas Eve, the seventh anniversary of the death of his equally mean-spirited partner Jacob Marley, three spectral visitors take Ebenezer on a journey through his past, present and future and teach him to embrace once more the season of goodwill.
Charles Dickens’ timeless fantasy comes to fresh life in a new adaptation by Michael Marrone which takes to the stage at Grenoside Community Centre from October 18 to 20 at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee on October 21 at 2.30pm.
For tickets call 01226 754462.