It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas…especially for members of Grenoside and Birley Carr Players!

For even though most of the country is still in summer holiday mode, the popular community theatre company are well into rehearsals for their forthcoming production of Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol, which comes to Grenoside Community Centre this October.

In the celebrated tale of ghostly encounters and Festive redemption, Mark Winton plays cold hearted Victorian businessman Ebenezer Scrooge, a man who doesn’t just dislike Christmas…he hates it!

But on one very special Christmas Eve, the seventh anniversary of the death of his equally mean-spirited partner Jacob Marley, three spectral visitors take Ebenezer on a journey through his past, present and future and teach him to embrace once more the season of goodwill.

Mark Winton plays miser Scrooge in A Christmas Carol

Charles Dickens’ timeless fantasy comes to fresh life in a new adaptation by Michael Marrone which takes to the stage at Grenoside Community Centre from October 18 to 20 at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee on October 21 at 2.30pm.