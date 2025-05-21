Great British Food Festival returns to Wentworth Woodhouse in Rotherham this August with a celebration of delicious cuisine.

Yorkshire’s premier food and drink festival returns to the grandeur of Wentworth Woodhouse this August 16th-17th. The culinary event will see a roster of chefs ready to demonstrate tricks of the trade alongside street food vendors preparing the most mouth-watering global cuisine.

The Artisan Market is a great way to discover new producers including vegan and gluten-free treats amongst the many stalls. Grab yourself a drink and take your time perusing the many delights.

Chef demonstrations will include Barnsley’s own Sam Nixon. TV and radio presenter, and one half of the hugely popular BAFTA award winning duo Sam and Mark, Sam has built an impressive onscreen career. Having trained as a chef prior to finding fame, his love of cookery was reignited whilst reaching the final of Celebrity MasterChef.

Since appearing on the show, Sam has grown his ‘foodie’ following on social media and spends much of his time growing his own fruit and vegetables on his allotment, creating and road testing his own recipes much to the delight of his followers and cooking for his family al fresco using his outdoor wood oven. Sam’s style of cookery celebrates wholesome family meals, cooked from the heart and his culinary heroes include Jamie Oliver and Nigel Slater.

Sam says: “It’s really exciting to be cooking in front of a live audience at The Great British Food Festival in my home county of Yorkshire. There is so much great produce across the region and I’m going to be creating my absolute favourite courgette pasta dish. Minimal ingredients but maximum taste! We are about to hit courgette season and I’ll demonstrate how versatile they can be via this beautiful recipe. The perfect summer’s evening dish; super easy to make and budget friendly too! Looking forward to seeing you all there!”

New to Wentworth Woodhouse this year will be the Chat stage, where visitors will have the opportunity to listen in on discussions between chefs and foodies about everything from trends to the best tools for the kitchen to pairing wines. There will be samples to try and the opportunity to ask questions in an informal setting.

Discover new food producers such as LumberjAxe, fresh from their success on BBC television hit show Dragon’s Den. Brothers Brendon and Jaydon of Lumberjaxe and Kadai Fire Bowls have teamed up to bring you the Fire Stage. Hosted by Wayne of Daddy Bear Grills, the smell of smoke and rich aromas from cooking over live fire are not one to be missed. Wayne will explain techniques, fire management, getting the best from your Kadai, and providing tasters featuring Lumberjaxe products.

The family behind the Great British Food Festival are celebrating 15 years of hosting the popular events and will be going all out to make this year extra special.

Janine says: “Wentworth Woodhouse is such a fantastic setting and the largest house in Europe is a really magnificent backdrop for our event. Visitors get to experience high quality food and drink in one of the most beautiful estates in England. The festival is a great way to spend a relaxing day out with friends and family. Take your taste buds on a culinary adventure trying new global cuisine from the incredible array of street food stalls.”

There’s plenty of space to digest with acres of formal gardens and wildflower meadows.

Janine adds: “The festival aims to bring people together through a shared love of food and offers a range of activities including the Chilli Challenge, the legendary Cake-Off, Foraging Walks, and more. With plenty of bars, a local crafts and gift marquee and a vast artisan market showcasing the best local produce, visitors are in for a treat.”

Live music will be performed throughout the weekend from a diverse range of artists including The Rush and Josh Owen. There is a play area and kids cookery classes, making it a winning day out for families and the event is dog friendly so there’s no need to rush back home.

Details: Great British Food Festival Wentworth Woodhouse

August 16th and 17th 10am until 5pm

Tickets are available here https://greatbritishfoodfestival.com/tickets.php

Social media Instagram @greatbritishfoodfestival