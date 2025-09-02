Graysons unveil new artwork to mark centenary and return as art show sponsor
The new artwork depicts a string quartet performing outside the Curator’s House in Sheffield Botanical Gardens – a scene that celebrates the setting of the much-loved outdoor event, which returns this Saturday and Sunday September 6 and 7, with a special preview evening on Friday September 5.
Alan Pennington was commissioned to create the piece as a tribute to Graysons’ long-standing support for the arts and culture in the region.
The illustration will feature on hundreds of giveaways provided to guests across the weekend, offering visitors a lasting memento of this landmark year for both the firm and the event.
Peter Clark, Managing Partner at Graysons, said: “This is a hugely significant year for us, and Alan has captured the spirit of the occasion perfectly. We’re proud to have supported this event for the past seven years and we’re very much looking forward to being part of Art In The Gardens once again this weekend.”
