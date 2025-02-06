Graysons Back South Yorkshire Ballet Dancer’s Groundbreaking New Production

A leading Sheffield legal firm are lending their support to the development and live debut of chimeras, the latest production by renowned South Yorkshire dance artist Tala Lee-Turton.

The immersive performance, set to debut as part of London Fashion Week on Saturday, February 22, represents a bold new chapter in artistic innovation, combining contemporary dance, experimental music, and fashion.

Graysons are hoping their support for chimeras – which takes place in their 100th anniversary year - will help the longer term aim of bringing the show to Sheffield in the future.

Taking place at Reference Point, The Strand, London, chimeras invites audiences into a surreal and enigmatic world curated by Tala Lee-Turton, musician Roxanna Albayati, and the independent fashion collective Alta Store. The production offers a transformative, multi-sensory experience through a daytime pop-up store and an evening immersive performance that merges live electronics, Iranian folk-inspired music, bespoke fashion, and physical theatre.

Tala Lee-Turton (left) and Peter Clark, managing partner of Graysons Solicitors.

Graysons’ Managing Partner, Peter Clark, said: “We are excited to continue our partnership with Tala Lee-Turton, an exceptional young talent who is redefining the boundaries of dance and performance. As we celebrate 100 years of serving Sheffield and it’s surrounding communities, it is fitting for us to support a project as innovative and forward-thinking as chimeras. Tala’s work is a testament to the creative and artistic spirit that we have long championed as a Firm.”

Originally from Barnsley, Tala Lee-Turton is a graduate of the prestigious Bolshoi Ballet Academy. She successfully brought her ‘Dance in the Gardens’ performance, sponsored by Graysons, to Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens in 2022. Graysons also supported her parler femme production at Sheffield Theatres in 2023.

Graysons are again the premier sponsor for this year’s prestigious Art In The Gardens show in Sheffield’s Botanical Gardens. This will be their seventh year of sponsorship.

Graysons now employs around 60 staff with offices in Sheffield, Chesterfield and Hathersage.

