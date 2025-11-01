Going crackers on Britain's poshest train

A tartan-clad piper will play on the platform of Midland station as the 1930s Pullman-style Northern Belle pulls in.

Then passengers will board over a red carpet before being a uniformed steward hands them their first glass of champagne.

It means an early start on both Thursday November 20, and Saturday November 22, with the train scheduled to leave at 6.55am. But both promise to be magical days out.

For Edinburgh claims its markets – spread out across Princes Street, George Street and Castle Street – are the “crown jewels” of the festive season.

As well as stalls selling unique crafts from all over Scotland and Europe, there is a family funfair, a big wheel, a covered skating rink, street entertainers and loads of festive food and drink.

Not that the Northern Belle’s passengers will need the food. For they will be served a leisurely three-course brunch during the journey to Scotland.

Then after returning to the train at 5pm there will be more champagne and caviar before they tuck into a sumptuous six-course feast on the way home.

A spokesman for the Northern Belle said: “There are only a few seats left on these trains so you’d be crackers to miss out!

‘But if you do, we are also arranging a fabulous Christmas Lunch trip with a seven-course festive feast from Sheffield on Wednesday December 17.”

The Northern Belle has recently been voted one of world’s top 10 trains by the readers of the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller magazine.

And last year when featured on Channel 5, narrator Bill Nighy described it as the “the grand dame of luxury travel”.

The train even has its own resident musicians who serenade passengers while they dine, and a conjuror adds an extra touch of magic as he wanders from table to table.

Although these Edinburgh trips will be hauled by a heritage diesel locomotive, next year will see several steam-hauled trips over the spectacular Settle-Carlisle line.

Fares on the Northern Belle start at £395. For more details and to book, see www.northernbelle.co.uk

