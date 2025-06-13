Go, Go, Go, Joseph! The iconic musical comes to Sheffield, starring Joe McElderry
Featuring much loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals.
The multi-award-winning show - Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s (music) first major collaboration – has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway and international tours in over 80 countries worldwide.
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 July. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.