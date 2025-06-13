Go, Go, Go, Joseph! The iconic musical comes to Sheffield, starring Joe McElderry

By Sheffield Theatres
Contributor
Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:06 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 15:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Starring X-Factor winner Joe McElderry as the roof-raising Pharaoh, Christina Bianco as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph, the smash-hit London Palladium production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to the Lyceum!

Featuring much loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There’s One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals.

The multi-award-winning show - Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s (music) first major collaboration – has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway and international tours in over 80 countries worldwide.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 8 – Saturday 12 July. Tickets can be booked through the Box Office in person, over the phone on 0114 249 6000, or at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk.

Related topics:Joe McElderrySheffieldAndrew Lloyd Webber
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice