Go for gold with Hollywood Bowl's design a pin competition

Hollywood Bowl has launched a nationwide design a pin competition for one lucky child to be crowned the ‘Champ-Pin’ in celebration of this year’s summer of sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition will let creativity roll as children across the UK will be invited to wow judges by designing a striking sport-themed bowling pin in honour of Great Britain and Northern Ireland’s athletes as they compete in the world’s biggest sporting event this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning artist will be chosen on Monday August 12 and will see their medal-worthy design transformed into a life-size replica bowling pin and take to the winner’s podium in their local centre. The winner will also receive an annual family bowling pass, and two runners up will bag a free family bowling game pass.

Dave Williams, Operations Director at Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “As this year’s exciting summer of sport continues, we’re backing the British athletes on their way to Paris this month and we want our young bowling fans to join in on the competitive spirit. This is an opportunity to get creative and let imaginations run wild. We can’t wait to see all the pin-tastic designs!”

Hollywood Bowl design a pin competition

To enter the competition, children aged 6–12 are tasked with designing their creative sports-themed bowling pin and their parents or guardians should submit their design to [email protected], or simply tag @hollywoodbowluk and using the hashtag #HWBsummerofsporton Instagram or Facebook including an image of their pin design in their post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pin design template is available to download from Hollywood Bowl’s website for parents or guardians to print off at home and submit to enter the competition. For more information, head to the Hollywood Bowl website, www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk or visit here: https://www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk/design-a-pin