Glossop and High Peak Parkinson’s communities are encouraged to try new non-contact boxing classes

People living with Parkinson’s in Glossop, High Peak and the surrounding areas are being invited to try a new non-contact boxing and low intensity exercise class.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivered by specialist boxing coaches from My Active, with support from Alliance Leisure, the sessions take place every Friday to help more local people with Parkinson’s to live well with the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boxing classes are designed to be inclusive and accessible for all participants, with no previous experience of boxing or physical activity required.

A trained instructor can guide everyone through the range of activities and participants are welcome to come to a session to see how everything works before deciding if they want to take part.

Non-contact boxing can be a fun and accessible way for people living with Parkinson's to get active.

Non-contact boxing can be a great way for someone who lives with Parkinson’s to enjoy an active lifestyle with the condition and benefits can include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better balance and coordination

Reduced risk of freezing and falls

Better cardiovascular health

Better energy levels and improved sleep patterns

Improved strength

Reduced anxiety

Classes are designed to be fun and friendly, with carers and relatives welcome to attend or join in. The centre features accessible facilities, including options for seated workouts.

Participants are recommended to wear comfortable activewear and footwear, and to bring a bottle of water.

When: Weekly on a Friday from 12.45pm

Where: 36-40, High St East, Glossop, Derbyshire, SK13 8PN

Cost: £5 per person

For more information about the new Parkinson’s non-contact boxing classes, contact Craig Johnson on [email protected].