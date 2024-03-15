Glamour and martinis as Jack presents Roundabout fundraiser

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

X Factor and Tramlines singer Jack is an enthusiastic Roundabout supporter who will once again be one of the stars of the charity’s hugely popular A Night at the Musicals, which returns to the Crucible Theatre on June 11, showcasing a wealth of home grown talent.

But he will also be on stage on June 19 at Trippet’s Lounge Bar in Trippet Lane for an evening of songs from hit TV show Smash.

Smash - which starred Angelica Huston, Debra Messing and Jack Davenport - was a backstage drama about an ambitious Broadway musical based on the life of Marilyn Monroe.

Jack Marshall-Over will be singing for Roundabout at Trippet's on June 19

“I’ve wanted to do something of my own in support of Roundabout for some time now and it’s with great pleasure that I’ve finally found the right project,” said Jack.

“The work the Roundabout team do is so very important and helps carve new foundations and futures for the youth of our amazing city.

“I’ve brought together twelve amazing singers and performers who will all be singing some from the Marilyn Monroe inspired TV musical Smash.

“This is a personal love letter to the show and a showcase of our amazing local talent.

“I’d like to give a special thank you to Trippet’s Lounge Bar , who have been incredibly kind to offer this space for free.

“It will be an evening of old school glamour, cocktails and martinis, nibbles and the finest entertainment musical theatre lovers can find.”