Gin, rum & vodka festival is coming to Sheffield

By Paul HudsonJones
Contributor
Published 30th Jan 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Are you ready to elevate your gin, rum and vodka game? Whether you’re a craft spirit enthusiast or just curious to discover something new, The Gin To My Tonic Festival is just the tonic.

It’s the perfect opportunity for you to explore unique flavours, meet the distillers behind the magic and sip on expertly crafted cocktails.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The highly anticipated 'The Gin to My Tonic Festival' is set to return to Cutlers Hall, Sheffield on February 8, bringing together craft spirit lovers, cocktail enthusiasts, and top-tier distillers for an unparalleled celebration of craft spirits. Whether you're a craft spirit connoisseur or new to the world of gin, rum and vodka, this year’s festival promises an exciting and immersive experience for all.

The Gin to My Tonic Festival will showcase a wide range of premium craft gins and spirits, alongside expert-led tastings, interactive masterclasses, and live entertainment. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover new distilleries, explore unique flavor profiles, and enjoy expertly crafted cocktails in a vibrant and social atmosphere.

The Gin To My Tonic FestivalThe Gin To My Tonic Festival
The Gin To My Tonic Festival

Highlights of the Festival Include:

Tasting Sessions: Sample a diverse array of craft spirits from renowned distilleries

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gin Masterclasses: Learn from industry experts on topics ranging from distillation to cocktail techniques.

Cocktail Bar & Food Stall: Enjoy a curated selection of cocktails and delicious food.

The Gin To My Tonic FestivalThe Gin To My Tonic Festival
The Gin To My Tonic Festival

Live Music & Entertainment: Relax and unwind with live performances that create the perfect atmosphere for socializing and discovery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meet the Makers: Engage directly with craft distillers to learn about the artistry behind your new found craft spirit

The Gin to My Tonic Festival is about more than just tasting gin and spirits – it’s about celebrating the craft, the passion, and the innovation that goes into creating some of the world’s finest spirits,” said [Paul Hudson-Jones], Founder of The Gin To My Tonic. “We’re thrilled to bring the festival back and offer an unforgettable experience for both seasoned gin and spirits lovers, and those just starting their journey.”

Tickets available at www.thegintomytonic.com/tickets

Related topics:GinSheffieldTickets
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice