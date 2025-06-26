Get your skates on for Sheffield Disney On Ice tickets

Find Your Hero as Disney On Ice skates into an arena near you.

Sheffield is among eight stops for family-friendly winter fun.

The action-packed production also visits Birmingham, Nottingham, Newcastle, Aberdeen, Belfast, Manchester and London.

Spectacular shows celebrate timeless tales of courage and self-discovery, featuring favourites from Mickey and Minnie Mouse to Mirabel and Moana.

Moana and Maui set sail in Disney On Ice Find Your Hero production

Expect expressive choreography and cutting-edge skating, thrilling special effects and innovative lighting, combining to create new magical adventures for young and old alike.

Disney's enduring stories come to life on ice through journey of unforgettable segments, soundtracked by classic songs, talented cast members rehearsing for more than 550 hours to perfect performances to best encapsulate beloved characters.

Set and dress designers create 200-plus stunning props, taking up to 15 hours to set up, and over 200 different eye-catching costumes, using thousands of yards of fabric, all transported in 14 trucks.

Donald Duck and Goofy also set the stage as Mirabel sets out to save her family’s Casita, all while learning everyone has their own gifts, magical or not, and being true to yourself and loving those around you is what makes you special.

Frozen's fun-loving snowman Olaf leads line among Disney On Ice Find The Hero choreography

Watch Moana embark on action-packed voyages with mighty demigod Maui in quest to save her island, become way-finder and find her own identity.

Journey alongside Anna and Elsa, as well as humorous snowman Olaf, on their quest to protect the kingdom.

Dive “Under The Sea” to test power of true love with The Little Mermaid. Get tangled with Rapunzel as she dares to explore world outside her own.

And be there as Belle boldly tames fearsome Beast, discovering courage, determination and heart are part of the hero inside us all.

The Little Mermaid's Sebastian commands underwater order in Disney On Ice Find Your Hero

Tickets are available via www.disneyonice.co.uk site for following shows ...

Birmingham bp pulse LIVE Birmingham Oct 29-Nov 9

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena Nottingham Nov 12-16

Newcastle Utilita Arena Nov 19-23

Minnie and Mickey star centre stage in Disney On Ice Find Your Hero show

Aberdeen P&J Live Nov 27-30

Belfast SSE Arena Belfast Dec 5-7

Manchester AO Arena Dec 10-14

Sheffield Utilita Arena Sheffield Dec 17-Dec 21

London O2 Arena London Dec 26-Jan 4