Get set for Yorkshire Churches Day

Plans are well underway for the Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust’s Yorkshire Churches Day. Whether you are a history lover, a spiritual seeker or simply looking for an interesting day out, Yorkshire Churches Day on Saturday 13 September is a chance for people of all ages, backgrounds, and interests to explore the region’s places of worship and celebrate their rich architectural and cultural heritage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the key highlights of this year’s Yorkshire Churches Day will be a series of specially designed ‘pilgrimage’ trails - walks that link places of worship for visitors to explore, each offering a range of refreshments, exhibitions and displays. From scenic strolls through the picturesque landscape of the North Yorkshire to the historical wonders of the "Deserted Medieval Villages" of East Yorkshire, this event showcases the deep-rooted history and of Yorkshire's church history and heritage.

Pilgrimage routes to explore include:

Deserted Medieval Villages of East Yorkshire – Exploring Churches in Wharram Percy, Cowlam, Cottam, and Langtoft

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wincobank Chapel

A particularly unique offering this year is the Deserted Medieval Villages of East Yorkshire Walk, which brings visitors through ancient, semi-ruined sites, where history and nature intertwine. Walkers will visit churches in the abandoned villages of Wharram Percy, Cowlam, Cottam, and Langtoft. These churches, once at the heart of village life, tell the stories of communities long gone.

Fountains Ways – Ancient Paths for Modern Pilgrims

The Abbots’ Way, part of the Fountains Way, aims to get people out walking in the glorious Nidderdale area, visiting four beautiful rural churches located in the Fountains Benefice - including William Burges’ famous St Mary’s, Studley Royal, by Fountains Abbey – and enjoying good local hospitality. Starting and finishing at Sawley, nr Ripon this 9 mile route takes in St Michael and All Angels, St Mary's Studley Royal, St Cuthbert and St Oswald, Winksley and St Lawrence, Aldfield.

Churches on the Sykes Trail – Weaverthorpe, Helperthorpe, Sledmere and West Lutton

Sir Tatton Sykes, 5th baronet (1826-1913) of Sledmere succeeded to his 36,000 acre estate in the East Riding of Yorkshire in 1863. He continued the work of his father, the 4th baronet, who had begun to restore the churches of the Yorkshire Wolds. Between 1866 and his death in 1913, Tatton Sykes restored 17 rural churches, working with some of the leading church architects, including G.E. Street, Temple Moore and C. Hodgson Fowler and ecclesiastical artists of the day. This trail visits four of these splendid churches.

Friendship Walk – Exploring the Churches of Temple Moore

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking for a blend of history, beauty, and culture, the Friendship Walk offers a delightful journey from East Moors to Rievaulx, and finishing at Helmsley, visiting three of the works of renowned architect Temple Moore, whose churches dot the landscape with striking designs.

Tom Ramsden, chairman of the YHCT said: “These pilgrimages offer a unique opportunity to enjoy both the peace and beauty of the Yorkshire countryside and the depth of heritage found in its churches. Taking part helps these churches as well as simply being good for the soul. Please help celebrate Yorkshire’s churches and enjoy The Day”

Whether you're an avid walker, history enthusiast, or simply looking to explore Yorkshire’s churches, these walking routes provide the perfect opportunity to experience the region’s rich religious and cultural heritage.

As well as the walks, many churches across the region will be opening up to welcome visitors – in Handsworth, visit St Mary the Virgin Church to see the stained glass windows and sword dancers, or take a look inside St Marie’s Cathedral in the city centre. Upper Chapel & Channing Hall on Norfolk Street will be welcoming visitors. Dating from 1700, it is infused with stories connected to Sheffield's people, development and rich history. Visit the historic Wincobank Chapel, founded in 1841 as a village school by anti-slavery campaigner Mary Ann Rawson. Meet the Brigantes of Wincobank Hill and join a guided walk to Sheffield's Iron Age Hillfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full detail of all the churches opening up an welcoming visitors can be found here: https://www.yhct.org.uk/yorkshire-churches-day/#:~:text=atist%20Vanessa%20Stewart-,OPEN%20CHURCHES,-Whether%20you%20are

The Yorkshire Historic Churches Trust provides grants to help churches of all Christian denominations with their repairs and maintenance costs and they rely on the support of donors and Friends to help keep places of worship open. They are encouraging as many people as possible to get involved with Yorkshire Churches Day.

For more information on the routes, including maps and driving instructions and how to donate can be found here: https://www.yhct.org.uk/yorkshire-churches-day/