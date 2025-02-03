Get set for a magical February half-term at Gulliver’s Valley!

Families can look forward to a fun-packed February half-term as the new season gets underway at Gulliver’s Valley.

Gully and his friends will open the doors at the Rotherham theme park on Saturday, February 15, with the team ready to do what it does best – create wonderful memories and experiences for all the family.

And if visitors book online at least two days in advance, tickets will be at an early season special price from just £17 per person through to March 23, with the resort open at weekends and for school holidays.

There is an exciting array of events lined up at Gulliver’s Valley for 2025, including the Spring Spectacular with much-loved characters Bing and Flop during the Easter holidays, and May bank holiday weekend featuring the colourful Princess and Pirate Weekend.

For one weekend only, May 10 - 11, the park’s special guest will be TV character Bingo, sister of Bluey, while on June 7 - 8, the resort will be welcoming CBeebies star Supertato, the world's strongest and bravest potato, to Gulliver’s Valley.

After Gulliver’s Summer of Fun during the long school holidays, highlights for later in the year include the spooktacular Fright Fiesta for three weekends in the run up to Halloween.

Throughout the year Gulliver’s Valley has more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities, all aimed at children aged from two to thirteen, including Apache Falls, Ghostly Galleon pirate ship, the Lost Jurassic World area (with animatronic dinosaurs) and Gulliver’s Gears, home to the Grand Prix Racer rollercoaster and a range of classic cars on display.

Craig Seedhouse, resort director at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “We are really excited about the line-up of events for this year and the many colourful characters who will be making special appearances.

“The team can’t wait to open the doors for half-term and show all the children and their families a wonderful time. It is important to us that everyone, from all backgrounds, can visit Gulliver’s Valley, and so we are again keeping prices as low as possible.”

Families looking to turn their visit to Gulliver’s Valley into a super staycation can take advantage of the theme park’s fantastic array of accommodation options, including Pirate Lodges, Captain’s Dens, Lost World Lodges and the mighty Megalodon Lodge.

Gulliver’s Valley opened in 2020 and is the newest of the four Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts to open, the others being Gulliver’s Kingdom in Derbyshire, Gulliver’s World in Warrington, and Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes.

For more information about Gulliver’s Valley’s events, offers and accommodation, visit www.gulliversvalleyresort.co.uk