Get Ready to Move: UPLIFT Festival returns to Rotherham

UPLIFT Festival will transform the town centre into an urban playground, featuring free skateboarding, BMX, roller-skating, parkour, dance, live music, workshops and more.

Celebrating Rotherham’s year as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture and kick-starting a whole summer of play in the borough, the festival will feature skate sessions, demos and drop-in workshops from Rocking Roller, Sheffield’s legendary The House Skatepark and Rotherham BMX. Boxing workshops will be on offer from the team from Rawmarsh’s Unity Boxing Centre.

There will be hip hop performances, live music, DJ sets and energetic dance performances on the All Saints’ Square Stage and local musical talents will ‘Pop Up and Play’ at Forge Island, curated by Rotherham Music. Young makers will take over the Indoor Market and Minster Yard will host street art and other creative workshops.

Sarah Christie, Programme Manager at Children’s Capital of Culture, said: “Whether you’re a beginner, sports pro, aspiring DJ, artist, or just want to enjoy the atmosphere, UPLIFT Festival will see Rotherham town centre packed with high-energy, inspiring activities, events and workshops.

“Spanning three days, there really is something for everyone, whether you’re into music, art, sport, or all three! We welcome young people and families to enjoy these free and fun activities as we celebrate Children’s Capital of Culture’s festival year.”

The Under 10s Play Zone at Minster Gardens will host a range of activities over the three days with sports workshops delivered by SJD Sports Coaching including boules, archery, badminton, ring toss, limbo and parachute. Playful Anywhere will invite children to let their imagination run wild during creative play sessions whilst Pif-paf will be den building with younger visitors.

Festival performances include Simple Cypher’s newest outdoor production ‘Roll Play’ which will blur the boundaries between hip hop and circus, sport-inspired roaming performances by Fairly Famous Family and Get Lost, a wholesome, high-energy dance adventure by Joe Garbett Dance.

The walkabout performances and two performances of Get Lost will feature a BSL (British Sign Language) interpreter who will translate the spoken and sung elements of the live performance into BSL. The under 10s Play Zone at Minster Garden and various skate workshops will offer dedicated ‘Quiet time’ sessions. These reduced capacity, quieter sessions will be available on a first come first served basis.

UPLIFT is delivered by Rotherham Council's Events Team in partnership with Flux Rotherham and Children's Capital of Culture, For more information, and specific timings, visit: https://www.childrenscapitalofculture.co.uk/whats/uplift-urban-sport-art-festival.

Free UPLIFT-inspired activities for all ages will continue across the borough on selected dates throughout August. Activities include BMX, sports coaching, skateboarding, roller skating, boxing and DJ workshops at Winterhill BMX Track and Wath, Kiverton and Bramley Skate Parks. For dates, times and activities keep an eye for updates on the @rmbcevents socials.

