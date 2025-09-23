Get Ready for Busted vs McFly in Sheffield

Pop-rock heavyweights Busted and McFly are set to bring their epic Busted vs McFly tour to Utilita Arena Sheffield this Friday, 26 September 2025. Fans can look forward to a battle of the bands-style show packed with timeless hits, high-energy performances, and a finale that promises to be unforgettable.

For customers who have already purchased tickets for Friday’s show, a full ‘Know Before You Go’ guide is now available on the Arena’s website to help plan your visit.

Due to phenomenal demand, extra tickets have just been released for the second Sheffield date on Thursday November 6, 2025.

Tickets for the November show are available now via utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk