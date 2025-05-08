Get read for the Moor Custom Car Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Get ready for an exciting new event on The Moor! We're thrilled to announce our very first Custom Car Show, in partnership with Rotary Sheffield Vulcan, taking place on Sunday, May 25.

With over 80 unique vehicles on display, this event will showcase everything from classic cars and hot rods to American muscle and fully customised rides. Every car on show has been modified beyond its original factory spec – think powerful engine upgrades, bold paint jobs, custom bodywork, and one-of-a-kind interiors.

It’s the perfect day out for car lovers, families, and anyone who appreciates automotive creativity. Meet like-minded enthusiasts, chat with owners, and admire the craftsmanship that goes into these amazing builds.

Take the Wheel in Our Racing Simulator Competition!

Custom Car Show The Moor

Think you’ve got what it takes to top the leaderboard? Take part in our racing car simulator challenge and compete for the fastest lap of the day – there's a prize up for grabs for the winner!

Supporting a Great Cause

We'll also be raising funds throughout the day with a bucket collection for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity, so every visit helps make a difference.

Lee Appleton, Centre Manager, says: “After years of successful Classic Car Shows here on The Moor, we’re excited to bring something new with our first Custom Car Show. It’s a chance to see a completely different genre of vehicles, and we can’t wait to welcome new faces and make it a day to remember.”