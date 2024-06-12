Get involved in Learning Disability Week 2024!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local charity Sheffield Mencap is taking over Weston Park Museum this June, with an exhibition and series of free creative workshops delivered together with Sheffield’s learning disability community.

Learning Disability Week runs from 17th – 23rd June 2024, with the theme ‘Do You See Me?’. The annual campaign aims to raise awareness of the lives of people with a learning disability and ensure they are a visible, valued part of society.

Sheffield Mencap is celebrating this year by exhibiting a series of photographic portraits of their members (adults and children with a learning disability) at Weston Park Museum, open until the end of June. The exhibition also features a series of free, drop-in workshops that are co-produced and delivered by people with a learning disability.

Sheffield Mencap invites you to drop-in to Weston Park Museum between 11am–12:30pm and 1:30pm–3pm on the 19th, 20th and 21st June to participate in creative workshops together with their members. Each session will explore the theme of ‘Do You See Me?’, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to find out more about the lives of people with a learning disability. Experienced tutors will support members and visitors as they work together to create ‘portraits’ using acrostic poems, collage and drawing.

Members from Sheffield Mencap visiting the exhibition at Weston Park Museum

Children and families are invited to drop-in between 10am – 3pm on Saturday 22nd June for a fun, inclusive session led by Sheffield Mencap staff. Activities on offer include art and craft, active games and fun challenges – with prizes to be won! There will also be screenings of a short film made by a group of children with learning disabilities.

Sheffield Mencap’s Service Manager Jennifer Baldwin said:

“We hope the exhibition and workshops will increase the visibility of Sheffield’s learning disability community, telling their stories to a wider audience. Although people with a learning disability are thankfully no longer routinely separated from mainstream society, there remains a divide. We are aware that, unless people have a friend or family member who has a learning disability, they may never interact with this group. We want people to leave this exhibition seeing similarities rather than differences. We can’t wait to welcome visitors to our workshops, and our members are really looking forward to sharing their talents!”