Get a taste of the year’s craziest car rally as Bangers and Cash comes to Art in the Gardens.

South Yorkshire youth homeless charity Roundabout launched its Bangers and Cash challenge in 2018, when 21 teams of intrepid adventurers hit the road in support of South Yorkshire’s homeless and most vulnerable young people.

The UK’s first art road show banger rally raised £96,000 as supporters drove from Sheffield to Monte Carlo in the craziest road trip of the year, their car bonnets all decorated with unique works created specially by well-known artists.

Now Bangers and Cash is back and heading for a new destination, the German city of Munich and its famous Oktoberfest, setting off from Meadowhall on September 14.

Emily Redfearn's Fast and Furryous has been created for Henry Boot

And on September 2 and 3 there will be a chance to see the decorated bonnets before the cars depart with a special preview at Sheffield’s Art in the Gardens event in the city’s Botanical Gardens.

“This is a first for us and we are delighted that we will be able to share our beautifully decorated bonnets with the public before they set off for Munich,” said Roundabout fundraising manager Emily Bush.

“And for anybody who can’t get to Art in the Gardens, the even better news is that once the cars are all safely back in Sheffield, the bonnets will form part of a fantastic city centre art trail, which will see all the works displayed at sites throughout Sheffield from October 14 to 29, making a great half term holiday activity for all the family to enjoy.

“You’ll be able to check out all the locations on a map, finding out more about the teams, artists and of course Roundabout along the way.”

Lisa Maltby has created Go Your Own Way for Fletchers Waste Management

Among the artists contributing to this year’s event are Lisa Maltby, Tom J Newell, Matt Cockayne, Sian Ellis, Emily Redfearn, Vicky Scott, Jaydon Robottom, SKEG and Lois Cordelia.

By the time the rally sets off from Meadowhall on September 14, the competing teams of three will each have raised at least £2,000 for Roundabout.