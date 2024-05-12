Future Now returns to showcase Sheffield’s emerging creative talent
The festival is Sheffield's biggest student-led exhibition and features the best emerging talent in art, design, fashion, film, architecture, and performance the city has to offer.
Throughout April, May and June, free exhibitions, performances and screenings will be held online and in venues across Sheffield including Yorkshire Art Space, Trafalgar Warehouse and Hallam’s Head Post Office.
This year, Hallam is also launching the Sheffield Creative Industries Institute. The institute is a new initiative that brings together advanced research, teaching and practice expertise in creative and cultural disciplines to collaborate with industry, government and communities, focusing on creating positive impact for all.
Inaugural Director for the Sheffield Creative Industries Institute, Roger Bateman, said: “Sheffield is a city synonymous with innovation and creativity. The Creative Industries is a sector that has grown and evolved on an international stage, becoming a place where the traditional isn’t lost, but is celebrated, and merged with new thinking, new technology and new talent.
“The Creative Industries Institute is already collaborating with industry, government and community partners to drive and inspire new, ground-breaking advances, enhance skills and maximise future economic growth.”
Future Now brings together all the creative industries disciplines including architecture, broadcasting, crafts, design, creative technologies, fashion, film, performing arts, photography, graphics, animation, product, games and visual arts.
One of the biggest events during the festival is the fashion show, a catwalk through Sheffield’s Winter Gardens.
As well as exhibiting their work to the public, students will be hosting industry experts at events to showcase their portfolios and network.
Highlights of the festival include:
Change Makers 2024 Acting and Performance showcase – Performance Lab, Sheffield Hallam 22 April – 3 May
Fine Art (undergraduate) – Head Post Office, Sheffield Hallam and Yorkshire Art Space, Persistence Works 13-19 May
Product Design – Trafalgar Warehouse 16-20 May
Interior Architecture and Design – Trafalgar Warehouse 16-20 May
Photography – Yorkshire Art Space, Persistence Works 23-18 May
Film and TV Production - Showroom Cinema, 1 May
Digital Media Production - Four Communications, Kelham Island, 23 May
Graphic Design, Illustration and Animation – Trafalgar Warehouse 24-27 May
Fashion Management and Communication and Fashion Design – Trafalgar Warehouse 30 May – 2 June
Games Development – Cantor Building - 10th May
Jewellery, Metalwork and Design – Yorkshire Art Space 30 May – 3 June
Architecture and Architectural Technology – STEM Atrium, Sheffield Hallam University 21 June – 2 July
Visit the Future Now website for more information on venue locations and booking.