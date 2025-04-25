Future Now festival returns to showcase the best of Sheffield Creative Industries Institute

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Future Now Festival of Creativity is returning to venues across Sheffield, showcasing creative work from Sheffield Hallam University’s graduating students.

From April to July, free exhibitions, performances and screenings will be open to the public in venues across Sheffield including Yorkshire Art Space, Trafalgar Warehouse and Hallam’s Head Post Office.

Graduating students from across Sheffield Hallam’s Creative Industries Institute will be exhibiting their work which presents creative proposals to real world problems.

The festival is Sheffield’s biggest student-led exhibition and features the best emerging talent in art, design, fashion, film, architecture, and performance industries that the city has to offer.

Future Now illustration exhibition

Roger Bateman, Director of the Sheffield Creative Industries Institute, said: “Now in its third year, the 2025 Sheffield Hallam Festival of Creativity will be a vibrant celebration of imagination, innovation, and collaboration. It’s a chance for our students to share their extraordinary creative work across a host of city venues. Expect bold ideas, thoughtful storytelling, and powerful experiences that reflect the energy and diversity of our creative community.

“Creativity is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. Creativity drives progress across every sector, from tackling climate change to designing inclusive technologies or reducing health inequalities. In a world facing social, environmental, and technological challenges, creativity helps us imagine better futures and empowers us to build them. It fuels cultural expression, economic resilience, and planet-centred innovation. More than just a skill, creativity is essential for adapting, collaborating, and solving complex problems. We need creative thinkers now more than ever.”

Future Now brings together all the creative industries disciplines including architecture, broadcasting, crafts, design, creative technologies, fashion, film, performing arts, photography, graphics, animation, product, games and visual arts.

One of the biggest events during the festival is the fashion show, a catwalk through Sheffield’s Winter Gardens.

As well as exhibiting their work to the public, students will be hosting industry experts at events to showcase their portfolios and network.

Highlights of the festival, which are open to the public, include:

Change Makers 2025 – A two-week showcase of performances from 29th April - 9th May at Sheffield Hallam’s Performance Labs

BA Fashion Design and Fashion Management and Communication exhibition - 23rd May 12PM-4 PM and 27th/28th May 2025, 11 AM-3 PM at SADACCA (Sheffield and District African Caribbean Community Association)

BA Product Design, Interior Architecture, and Jewellery exhibition – 24th/25th May at Trafalgar Warehouse

BA Fine Art exhibition – 30th May – 8th June at Head Post Office Studios, Sheffield Hallam University

MFA Fine Art exhibition – 30th May – 8th June at Head Post Office Gallery, Sheffield Hallam University

BA Photography – 31st May and 2nd-4th June at Yorkshire Art Space

BA Illustration, Graphic Design & Animation – 31st May at Trafalgar Warehouse

Architecture courses exhibition – 21st June – 4th July at the Atrium, Hertha Ayrton STEM Centre, Sheffield Hallam University