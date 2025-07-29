Fundraising skate-a-thon set to hit the ice

Ice skaters are being invited to a fundraising skate-a-thon coming to Ice Sheffield.

Organised by award-winning leisure operator Everyone Active, the event is the first of its kind and will see all ages and abilities hit the ice at four facilities nationally on Wednesday, August 6.

Taking place simultaneously at Ice Sheffield, Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Slough Ice Arena and Sapphire Ice and Leisure in Romford, the skate-a-thon aims to inspire local communities to move together while raising vital funds for The Ben Kinsella Trust, a knife crime prevention charity.

Skaters can sign up to a challenge ranging from a half marathon (210 laps), 10k (100 laps), 5k (50 laps) or 2k for juniors (20 laps) – all free of charge.

The event will take place at Ice Sheffield from 8am until 2pm and participants will receive a celebratory certificate after completing their chosen distance.

Phil Bowers, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome the local community to our first skate-a-thon, which is set to be a fantastic day of fun.

“Whether you’re a complete beginner or a seasoned skater, there is a challenge for everyone and we encourage those who have always wanted to try skating to come along. This event is a wonderful way to get active and support an important cause.”

People of all ages wanting to learn to skate with Everyone Active can sign up to Skate UK, the approved Learn to Skate course developed by British Ice Skating.

The Skate UK programme teaches movement and basic ice skating skills through weekly coaching in eight clear stages.

Maggie Still, British Ice Skating CEO, said: “It’s always fantastic to see events bringing people together on the ice, and to be doing it for such an important cause makes it even more meaningful.

“Ice skating is such a fun and family-friendly activity, and initiatives like this are a great way to encourage more people to give it a try. We hope lots of people will take part, whether they’re a regular at the rink or this is their first time putting on skates.”

To take part, contact Ice Sheffield by visiting Ice Sheffield - Everyone Active or call 0114 223 3900.