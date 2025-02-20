Full Cast Announced For Nikita Kuzmin's First Ever Solo Show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

International champion and Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin is thrilled to announce the full cast joining him on his first-ever UK & Ireland solo tour Midnight Dancer. The tour will reach Sheffield City Hall on 6 April 2025!

The cast of Midnight Dancer will include dancers Sophie Baker, Thomas Charles, Lowri Hamilton, Samuel Lake, Charlotte Lee, Zara Liu, Seamus Mcintosh, Daniel Rae and Andreea Toma. Also joining the cast is Vocalist Rebecca Lisewski (MAMMA MIA! West End, The Spongebob Musical UK tour, Cabaret West End).

Nikita Kuzmin invites you to a fairytale ball like no other and a night full of music, sequins, and world class dancing.

Follow the highs and lows of a classic romance story, as two star crossed lovers meet only to be torn apart. Will they reunite at the masked ball, or will real life put an end to their fairytale fantasy? This brand-new dance spectacular is a modern day Cinderella story and features all of your favourite dance floor anthems, dazzling costumes and explosive dancing. Don’t miss TV dance star Nikita Kuzmin like you’ve never seen him before!

Joining forces with the team behind Oti Mabuse: I Am Here and Johannes Radebe’s trilogy of sell out shows, MIDNIGHT DANCER promises to be an unforgettable night of entertainment. Get ready to see Nikita as you’ve never seen him before.

Tickets are available now via Sheffield City Hall's website.