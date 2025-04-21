From songbirds at dawn to night-time herbal and craft workshops… Wentworth Woodhouse celebrates the Celtic Beltane Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Take a dawn chorus walk, go forest-bathing or sit by a glowing bonfire for a night of Celtic story-telling. For one magical week, visitors can experience the historic gardens of Wentworth Woodhouse as never before.

From April 26, the Rotherham stately home is staging an outdoor celebration of Beltane, the centuries-old Celtic festival which marks the beginning of summer.

Beltane is the Celtic May Day Festival that marks the beginning of summer and the abundance of spring. Rituals were traditionally performed to protect people, cattle and crops and to encourage growth, explains Helen Kelly, Wentworth Woodhouse Preservation Trust’s Horticultural Engagement Officer.

“The gardens have long been a place where people can unwind and our Beltane-inspired festival expands our focus on boosting well-being by spending time in nature,” said Helen.

Azaleas and rhododendrons are in bloom in the gardens at Wentworth Woodhouse

“The festival will feature re-imagined Celtic traditions, holistic and nature workshops and events and a weekend of Beltane-inspired activities for children.”

Tickets are selling fast and one event has proved so popular it has already sold out - an evening of bonfires, Beltane history, folklore and Celtic tales on May 1 is being led by Sheffield’s Contemporary Folklore Research Centre and a professional storyteller.

But plenty more is lined up.

On Saturday April 26, there’s a chance to try forest bathing. “Forest bathing is about being immersed in nature and using your senses to re-connect,” said Helen.

Stockbridge herbalist Joy Holmes is staging an evening workshop in the gardens on April 28

“It’s recommended for reducing stress and improving mental and physical wellbeing. Horticultural Therapist and Forest Therapy Practitioner Caroline Cook will be teaching the methods on a guided mindfulness and sensory walk through the gardens.”

Caroline has a degree in Psychology and a background in the NHS and works with charities including AGE UK and Sheffield Carers. She is also involved in a Derby University research project looking into the benefits of forest therapy for people with Long Covid.

The ancient practice of using plants and herbs to heal will be explained on Monday April 28, when Stocksbridge herbalist Joy Holmes stages an evening workshop in the gardens.

A member of the National Institute of Medical Herbalists, Joy is a former nurse. She worked with spinal and head injury patients and spent 15 years in geriatric and stroke medicine nursing at the Northern General Hospital.

Families enjoying the Doric Temple and herbaceous border in the gardens

“We have used plants to help us for thousands of years. We don't have to stop because we now have modern medicine. Integrating the two offers the opportunity to engage with ourselves and what is ailing us in a mindful way,” said Joy.

On Friday May 2, 6-9pm, Sheffield artist and ceramicist Evelyn Albrow will be leading a creative outdoor workshop weaving together natural materials, storytelling, and folklore traditions.

Evelyn’s work often centres on British folklore, myth, and women. Her Beltane Artist Workshop will see participants gather natural materials from the gardens to make their own art from.

To end the festival, on Sunday May 4 Wentworth Woodhouse joins the worldwide celebration of ‘nature’s greatest symphony ’- the RSPB and the Wildlife Trusts’ International Dawn Chorus Day.

Beltane Festival events will be held in the gardens of Wentworth Woodhouse, which currently boast a carpet of bluebells

During a two-hour garden walk starting at 5.30am, a local ornithologist will explain the different bird calls as the wide range of species in the gardens compete for territory.

Children’s activity trail places are £8 and tickets for all Beltane events are £25. To book, go to: wentworthwoodhouse.org.uk/whats-on/beltane-festival