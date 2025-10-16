From robotic sheepdogs to tackling global challenges: Explore the free Festival of Social Science in Sheffield

The UK’s Festival of Social Science returns to Sheffield this month to shine a light on how the city’s world-leading social scientists are tackling some of the most urgent problems facing society.

From October 23 to November 9, the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Hallam University will host a family-friendly programme of events and exhibitions at the city’s Millennium Gallery and Winter Garden to explore the ideas and issues that shape our day-to-day lives.

This year’s programme, centred around the flagship ‘Research Arcade’ in the Millennium Gallery, includes the chance to meet Robopeep the robotic sheepdog, a giant board game about inequality, the creation of a ‘quilt of welcome’ and the opportunity to learn more about the healthiness and sustainability of our diet.

Funded by the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), the Festival of Social Science is an annual celebration of the social sciences taking place across the UK.

Professor Ruth Blakeley, vice president and head of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the University of Sheffield said: “We’re very much looking forward to the return of the Festival of Social Sciences, which offers a wonderful opportunity for our researchers to connect with the public and share their research in unique, interactive and accessible ways.

“Our team has curated an inclusive and diverse programme of events designed for people of all ages. I’m particularly looking forward to our events on inequality and food sustainability, showcasing work that underscores our shared commitment to tackling some of the most pressing global challenges we face as a society.”

Events and exhibitions include

Research Arcade: An interactive exhibition exploring the social sciences

Play a giant board game about digital exclusion, help create Sheffield's 'Quilt of Welcome', learn about the global history of workers' rights, meet Robopeep the robotic sheepdog, find out how to improve the healthiness and sustainability of your diet, and get cozy in the graphic novel reading corner.

31 October - 2 November, Millennium Gallery

Changing the World - One Bite at a Time

Join a team of sustainable food researchers to learn about home hydroponics and how to build a healthier, more sustainable diet.

31 October - 2 November, Millennium Gallery

Striking Women: South Asians Workers' struggles in the UK labour market

Learn about the fierce fight for workers' rights at this exhibition exploring the history of industrial action led by South Asian women in the UK - from the pivotal Grunwick strike of 1976 to the Gate Gourmet dispute in 2005.

27 October - 2 November, Winter Gardens

Don't Worry, Be Happy?!

Explore young people's hopes and fears for the future in this mixed-media art exhibition examining the thoughts and worries of young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

31 October - 2 November, Millennium Gallery

Stian Westlake, ESRC executive chair, said: "The ESRC Festival of Social Science offers a unique insight into how UK social science research helps bring about positive change for individuals, society and the economy. We hope you enjoy the events and finding out more about the work of the UK's world-class social scientists."

Sheffield’s programme of events is part of the ESRC Festival of Social Science 2025 and was made possible thanks to funding from the Economic and Social Research Council (ESRC), which is part of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI).

Full details of the Sheffield’s Festival of Social Science programme can be found here https://player.sheffield.ac.uk/series/understanding-society-2025