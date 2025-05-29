From Despair to Hope (Derbyshire)

By Martin Tiller
Contributor
Published 29th May 2025, 17:05 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 09:16 BST

Fourteen members of the Christian Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament will be on pilgrimage, starting on Friday 30 May outside the Forgemasters plant in Attercliffe and finishing on Monday 2nd June in Hope.

Co-Chair Martin Tiller said, “We believe that nuclear weapons are fundamentally a sign of despair – despair that the world can ever be safe without nations threatening to destroy each other, in the name of trying to protect themselves.

So we are starting at one of the sites associated with the UK’s nuclear weapons systems and walking via the Cathedral and various churches and peaks, ending up at the village of Hope.

As Christians we must hold onto the hope that a better way is possible and that all nine nations with nuclear weapons, including our own, can feel secure without threatening each other and spending vast amounts doing so.”

Christian CND's previous pilgrimage in the Lake DistrictChristian CND's previous pilgrimage in the Lake District
Liddy Buswell, Christian CND’s Outreach Manager, added, “We are so excited to embark on our peace pilgrimage.

"We last ran a pilgrimage in 2023 and it was a deeply moving experience. By reflecting on the role of nuclear weapons in the world, spending four days walking in beautiful scenery, and sharing a meal together each night, we all encountered a deep and transformative peace.

"It is my hope and prayer that we can share that peace with the city of Sheffield in all that we do this time around.”

