From circus skills to podcasting, get set for a month of creative fun in Rotherham

Imperial Building courtyard transformed into a creative playground this September, hosting fun activities for all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of organisations have come together to deliver a month-long programme of creative workshops for people in Rotherham, encouraging participants to “learn new creative skills, rekindle an old passion and just have fun.”

From circus skills to textiles, poetry to podcasting, open mics and much more, there are creative workshops running every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday between 2 - 25 September in the courtyard of Imperial Buildings on Rotherham high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Creative Lives, in partnership with Flux Rotherham, BBC Radio Sheffield and Children’s Capital of Culture, have programmed the free, drop-in workshops for children, teenagers, young people and adults to celebrate creative talent in Rotherham. BBC Radio Sheffield has also moved into a pop-up studio at Imperial Building this month, to increase its coverage of Rotherham.

A progamme of free creative workshops will run throughout September on Rotherham high street.

Creative Lives’ Chief Executive, Robin Simpson, said: “Creative Lives is thrilled to be partnering with BBC Radio Sheffield, Children's Capital of Culture and Flux Rotherham to showcase the incredible creative talent that exists in Rotherham's communities. This project exemplifies our mission of building creative communities by bringing people together, celebrating local creativity, and demonstrating how collaborative creative activity can strengthen civic pride and community connections.”

For the full programme of events and activities, head to www.creative-lives.org/rotherhamworkshops.