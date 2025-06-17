From Australia 'The Weeping Willows', Folk/Bluegrass/Americana at The Greystones, Sheffield

Wednesday, July 16, The Greystones, Greystones Rd. Sheffield. S11 7BS. Doors: 10:00. Tickets: £16.50. Box Office: 0114 266 5599

Every song penned by The Weeping Willows is a love song. They’d deny that, of course. These tracks, they’d claim, are works of imagination – tales of cruelty, tragedy, murder and betrayal, all populated by gamblers, sinners, infidels and travelling salesmen (read: wandering musicians).

Ask Andy or Laura to define their work and they’d probably hit you with phrases like “cautionary tales”, “murder ballads” or simply “folk songs”, but in truth these are love songs – each and every one of them.