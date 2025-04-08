Fresh new flavours at cafe and deli

Hackney House in the pretty village of Barlow, less than half an hour from Sheffield city centre, built its reputation on hearty, home cooked classics - like its signature pies which frequently have customers queuing out of the door!

Whilst honouring their heritage of home cooked, comforting classics, the family run cafe and deli are determined to move with the times and have gradually updated their menu to reflect changing customer tastes.

“The old favourites remain as popular as ever, but we’re also seeing an increasing number of customers seeking more health conscious options. We’ve moved with the trends to try to cater for everyone.”

“For instance, we’ve expanded our breakfast menu to include a Veggie breakfast with halloumi, farm fresh eggs, tomatoes, mushrooms and baked beans; Avocado and Farm-Fresh Eggs on Sourdough and Homemade Granola served with local yogurt, fresh berries and Mrs Darlington's lemon curd. We’ve been thrilled with the response to the new dishes.”

There’s also an expanded deli section - including a tantalising array of freshly baked goods including takeaway pies, quiches, lasagne, sausage rolls, vegetarian rolls as well as an impressive array of sweet treats and scones.

“We’re in the kitchens in the early hours ensuring we have a fully stocked counter every single day.”

To help keep up with the weekend demand there’s also a delivery from local artisan bakery 4Eyes Patisserie including fresh croissants, sweet Danish pastries and their award-winning sourdough bread.

This winning combination of quality, local produce, classic home cooking and a cosy, relaxed setting has led to a huge local following. Customers also come from far and wide to enjoy food at Hackney House.

There’s a genuine commitment to local produce. In fact, all of Hackney Houses’ fruit, vegetables and salad, as well as farm fresh eggs are supplied by Ibbotson’s Fresh Quality Produce, a small, family-run business established by Hackney House’s owner. Kathryn’s father in 1945.

Everything is homemade, from quick light bites and mouth-watering sweet treats to hearty lunches.

Their cake counter is stocked with a regularly changing selection of goodies - including chocolate brownies, cookies, flapjacks and frangipane tarts and there is always a freshly baked sponge cake.

The scones in particular have developed a cult following. Baked freshly each morning, there’s always two sweet and one savoury option - with tempting combinations such as lemon and blueberry or cherry and almond.

The home-baked goodies are available to enjoy in the bustling cafe or to take away from the deli counter.

Lunch options currently include various salads such as a vibrant Mediterranean vegetables, creamy goats cheese and caramelised onions or a Seafood Salad featuring prawns, fresh salmon and Scottish smoked salmon served with homemade Marie Rose sauce.

There’s always a Homemade Quiche served with seasonal salad, homemade coleslaw and new potatoes. The flavours change most days as everything is baked fresh daily.

The cafe has also introduced an online booking system - which has streamlined operations. “We’re delighted to be so busy.” Hackney House’s Sunday Roast remains incredibly popular and is booked out on a weekly basis.

The delightfully rural location, and the proximity to the Peak District National Park, means that Hackney House is a particularly popular destination for walkers and cyclists.

It’s even possible to stay the night. Hackney House have opened a cosy apartment, offering a relaxing haven for visitors to the area. The holiday let has achieved ‘Guest Favourite’ status on Airbnb, meaning that it is one of the most loved places to stay on the whole of the booking platform.

It’s clear to see the appeal of Hackney House’s fuss-free, homecooked classics. Local specialities made from quality local produce by a skilled local team. “It’s so rewarding to know that people enjoy what we make.”

Hackney House Café & Deli, Hackney Lane, Barlow, Dronfield, S18 7TD

Book online at https://www.hackneyhousecafe.com/

