Free Yoga Classes at Hotpod Yoga Sheffield – Open Day, Saturday October 4
Studio owner and teacher Suzanne Williamson said:
“October is the perfect time to re-establish healthy routines as we head into autumn. Our Open Day is designed to give people who haven’t tried Hotpod before the chance to experience it first-hand. It’s a space where complete beginners and regular movers alike can feel the benefits of yoga in a unique and welcoming setting.”
A Hotpod Yoga class is designed for all levels – whether you’re looking to stretch and de-stress, build strength, or simply take time out of your busy week.
Open Day details:
📍 Hotpod Yoga Sheffield, Furnival Square, Sheffield city centre
🗓 Saturday October 4
🕧 Class times: 12:30pm & 2pm
💷 £2 refundable deposit to book (refunded as class credit once you attend)
🌐 Book online: www.hotpodyoga.com/studios/sheffield
Please note: Open Day classes are limited to new customers to Hotpod Yoga Sheffield only.