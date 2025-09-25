Free Yoga Classes at Hotpod Yoga Sheffield – Open Day, Saturday October 4

Hotpod Yoga Sheffield will be opening its doors on Saturday October 4 with two free yoga classes at 12:30pm and 2pm. To secure a spot, new customers simply pay a £2 deposit, which will be refunded back as class credit once they attend. Located in Furnival Square, Sheffield city centre, Hotpod Yoga Sheffield is known for its immersive, multi-sensory experience – glowing lights, rhythmic beats, aromatic scents, and a comfortable 37°C heat – creating the perfect environment to deepen both body and mind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Studio owner and teacher Suzanne Williamson said:

“October is the perfect time to re-establish healthy routines as we head into autumn. Our Open Day is designed to give people who haven’t tried Hotpod before the chance to experience it first-hand. It’s a space where complete beginners and regular movers alike can feel the benefits of yoga in a unique and welcoming setting.”

A Hotpod Yoga class is designed for all levels – whether you’re looking to stretch and de-stress, build strength, or simply take time out of your busy week.

Hotpod Yoga Sheffield’s immersive, heated pod experience – opening its doors to new visitors for free classes this October.

Open Day details:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

📍 Hotpod Yoga Sheffield, Furnival Square, Sheffield city centre

🗓 Saturday October 4

🕧 Class times: 12:30pm & 2pm

Yoga like you’ve never experienced before – inside the pod.

💷 £2 refundable deposit to book (refunded as class credit once you attend)

🌐 Book online: www.hotpodyoga.com/studios/sheffield

Please note: Open Day classes are limited to new customers to Hotpod Yoga Sheffield only.