Free Yoga Classes at Hotpod Yoga Sheffield – Open Day, Saturday October 4

By Suzanne Williamson
Published 25th Sep 2025, 11:11 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2025, 11:24 BST
Hotpod Yoga Sheffield will be opening its doors on Saturday October 4 with two free yoga classes at 12:30pm and 2pm. To secure a spot, new customers simply pay a £2 deposit, which will be refunded back as class credit once they attend. Located in Furnival Square, Sheffield city centre, Hotpod Yoga Sheffield is known for its immersive, multi-sensory experience – glowing lights, rhythmic beats, aromatic scents, and a comfortable 37°C heat – creating the perfect environment to deepen both body and mind.

Studio owner and teacher Suzanne Williamson said:

“October is the perfect time to re-establish healthy routines as we head into autumn. Our Open Day is designed to give people who haven’t tried Hotpod before the chance to experience it first-hand. It’s a space where complete beginners and regular movers alike can feel the benefits of yoga in a unique and welcoming setting.”

A Hotpod Yoga class is designed for all levels – whether you’re looking to stretch and de-stress, build strength, or simply take time out of your busy week.

Hotpod Yoga Sheffield’s immersive, heated pod experience – opening its doors to new visitors for free classes this October.placeholder image
Open Day details:

📍 Hotpod Yoga Sheffield, Furnival Square, Sheffield city centre

🗓 Saturday October 4

🕧 Class times: 12:30pm & 2pm

Yoga like you’ve never experienced before – inside the pod.placeholder image
💷 £2 refundable deposit to book (refunded as class credit once you attend)

🌐 Book online: www.hotpodyoga.com/studios/sheffield

Please note: Open Day classes are limited to new customers to Hotpod Yoga Sheffield only.

