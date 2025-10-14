Free surround-sound music installation in Sheffield

Violinist Benjamin Nabarro hopes a ‘magical’ music experience in Sheffield this month will open more people’s ears to the complex beauty of Bach’s work.

Surround-sound installation Bach in the Round, from city arts charity Music in the Round, ran for the first time in February. It returns to the Upper Chapel, Norfolk Street, on Saturday, October 25.

In the free exhibition, visitors can be immersed in Ben’s performance of a Bach Violin Sonata. The music has been layered and looped to create a compelling new soundscape based on the centuries-old sonata by Music in the Round’s Programme Manager Benjamin Tassie.

Benjamin Nabarro, who is a violinist in Music in the Round’s Ensemble 360, did not hear the finished work until the installation was live.

He said: “Having someone take fragments of your music and turn them into something completely different is liberating because I didn’t know what to expect.

“I found it quite magical and refreshing. As musicians, we can get bogged down in interpreting the music when we are working on our own. It was great to have involvement from someone else.”

Bach in the Round is played through eight loudspeakers situated around the chapel to create an innovative sensory experience. It is a celebration of the music of German composer Johann Sebastian Bach, one of the greatest composers of all time.

Ben added: “Recomposing this work draws attention to the complexity of the music.

“Hundreds of years later, we are still playing these pieces, studying them, and trying to perfect them, which is a testament to how good they are.

“People can pop in and out of the installation; it’s about 15 minutes long, so they don’t have to sit through a long piece.

“If you don’t know much Bach, it’s also quite meditative; you can sit there, and it is very immersive.”

Bach in the Round takes place from 10.30am until 12.30pm and from 3.30pm until 6pm on October 25. There is no need to book for the free event, just turn up on the day.

The installation takes place alongside Ben’s Bach for Solo Violin concert.

This is the final concert in his Bach series and also takes place at Upper Chapel. It will celebrate Bach’s third Sonata and Partita, considered an unmatched marvel of violin writing.

Tickets cost £17 and just £5 for under-35s and students, and the hour-long concert runs at both 2pm and 7pm.

Book tickets at https://musicintheround.co.uk/events/bach-for-solo-violin-6/