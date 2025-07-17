Free summer activities for children at Sheffield leisure centres

A range of free activities are available this summer for children and young people eligible for free school meals in Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of the national Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme, facilities managed by Everyone Active in partnership with Sheffield City Council will host the array of free activities.

Sessions over the summer will run from Monday 21 July to Thursday 31 August and include ice skating at iceSheffield and junior gym sessions at Concord Sports Centre, Heeley Pool and Gym, Hillsborough Leisure Centre, Ponds Forge International Sports Centre and Springs Leisure Centre – all of which are designed to appeal to different age groups and interests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ice skating is an activity that has health and social benefits while the gym sessions will allow a platform for understanding around core activity and wider wellbeing.

A range of free activities are available this summer for children and young people eligible for free school meals in Sheffield.

David Bly, contract activity and wellbeing manager at Everyone Active, said: “We are thrilled to be part of the national HAF programme and enable children of all ages to keep active and have fun over the summer, no matter their financial circumstances.

“We’re inviting children from across the city of Sheffield to join us for a fantastic programme of activities designed to keep them moving, making friends and learning new skills.”

School children from Year 7 to Year 11 in receipt of benefits related free school meals are eligible for HAF sessions. Parents and guardians of eligible children are encouraged to register here.