Free one-of-a-kind music installation in Sheffield
Bach in the Round, from arts charity Music in the Round, is a free and innovative surround-sound experience for all to enjoy.
People can step inside the music of JS Bach in the installation, which runs alongside violinist Benjamin Nabarro’s live recitals at 1 pm and 7 pm, on Saturday, February 22.
To make the amazing sensory experience, fragments of Ben’s performance of Bach’s Sonata No.1 in G minor were recorded, layered, looped and reworked.
Visitors to Upper Chapel, on Norfolk Street, will hear it through eight loudspeakers.
The free experience takes place from 10.30 am until 12.30 pm and from 3.30 pm until 6 pm.
There is no need to book, just turn up on the day.
More information can be found here: https://musicintheround.co.uk/events/bach-in-the-round/