Free one-of-a-kind music installation in Sheffield

By Ellen Barr
Contributor
Published 4th Feb 2025, 12:17 BST
Updated 4th Feb 2025, 12:44 BST
A one-of-a-kind installation in Sheffield city centre will provide the opportunity for people to explore the music of one of the greatest composers of all time.

Bach in the Round, from arts charity Music in the Round, is a free and innovative surround-sound experience for all to enjoy.

People can step inside the music of JS Bach in the installation, which runs alongside violinist Benjamin Nabarro’s live recitals at 1 pm and 7 pm, on Saturday, February 22.

To make the amazing sensory experience, fragments of Ben’s performance of Bach’s Sonata No.1 in G minor were recorded, layered, looped and reworked.

Violinist Benjamin Nabarroplaceholder image
Violinist Benjamin Nabarro

Visitors to Upper Chapel, on Norfolk Street, will hear it through eight loudspeakers.

The free experience takes place from 10.30 am until 12.30 pm and from 3.30 pm until 6 pm.

There is no need to book, just turn up on the day.

More information can be found here: https://musicintheround.co.uk/events/bach-in-the-round/

