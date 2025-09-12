Free fitness activities on offer at Community Open Weekend across seven leisure centres
English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS), Ponds Forge International Sports Centre, Heeley Pool & Gym, Concord Sports Centre, Hillsborough Leisure Centre, Springs Leisure Centre and Ice Sheffield will all open their doors for the fun event.
The weekend will offer free activities designed to inspire people of all ages and abilities to get active, try something new and enjoy the state-of-the-art facilities on offer.
From energising group fitness classes to family-friendly swim sessions and gym tasters, there will be something for everyone.
Sheffield’s top diving talent will also be at Ponds Forge International Sports Centre to offer free diving taster sessions.
Budding divers will be able to take the plunge alongside Olympic bronze medallist and 3m synchro springboard star Yasmin Harper on Saturday. On Sunday, sessions will be run with Anthony Harding, who won the 3m synchro bronze at Paris 2024.
Both divers will offer meet and greets for those taking part in tasters and will be demonstrating Olympic diving techniques.
The diving taster sessions will run on Saturday from 1.30pm - 2pm, 2.15pm - 2.45pm and 3pm - 3.30pm, as well as on Sunday from 9am - 9.30am, 9.45am - 10.15am and 10.30am - 11am.
Run by award-winning operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sheffield City Council, leisure centres will offer the following:
- Sports tasters including football, athletics, badminton, trampoline and pickleball
- Free day gym passes, group fitness exercise classes and family swim sessions
- Free Ice Sheffield skating vouchers for those attending activities at English Institute of Sport Sheffield
- Personal training tasters and fitness challenges
- Free Active Antz play zone and face painting
Visitors with free day gym passes over the weekend will be able to try out brand new upgrades to the gym at the English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS) following its recent £500,000 enhancement over the summer.
Phil Bowers, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “This Community Open Weekend is a fantastic opportunity to throw open our doors and welcome Sheffield residents for a brilliant two days of fun and fitness.
“We want to show as many people as possible the state-of-the-art facilities on their doorstep, which have something for everyone, no matter your age, interests or ability. We’re thoroughly looking forward to welcoming everyone and would encourage people to book activities as soon as possible to secure their place.”
Visitors are encouraged to book in advance through the Everyone Active website. The full details with timetables of activities can be found at Sheffield Community Activity Weekend - Everyone Active