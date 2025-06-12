Free Festivals at Sheffield Theatres this Summer

This summer, there will be free, family-friendly fun across Sheffield Theatres with two jam-packed festivals in July and August.

Launchpad, Sheffield Theatres’ project for adults with learning disabilities and/or Autism, this year present Launchpad Festival from Thursday 10 - Friday 11 July. A warm and welcoming event that celebrates theatre, creativity and arts created by and with adults with learning disabilities in Sheffield and beyond in a relaxed and accessible atmosphere. Free to drop in, across the two days there will be dance workshops and Q+As, a sensory room designed by Laura Guthrie using ideas from the Launchpad Steering Group, plus performances to book.

On Thursday 10 July, enjoy two original performance pieces devised by MENCAP and Sheffield Theatres, audio work from carers of adults with learning disabilities, and poetry from participants from Burton Street Foundation.

On Friday 11 July, Pinder Dance's ‘DramaStarz’ and Enable perform, whilst Under the Stars present Sistarz:a new girl group musical. There will also be an improvisation collaboration with ZooCo inspired by Perfect Show For Rachel, rounded off with a DJ party!

Together Festival 2025 at Sheffield Theatres

In August, Together Festival returns from Friday 1 - Saturday 2 August. A lively and welcoming free festival celebrating theatre and arts created with community groups across Sheffield, perfect for families and anyone interested in theatre. The inspiration for the festival is the theme of ‘wonder’, with music, dance, drama, live performance, storytelling, poetry, parades and more, plus an outdoor stage with a huge party.

On Friday 1 August, Manor and Castle Development Trust present a new storytelling project with Sheffield Theatres, Forced Entertainment and Element Society present FACETIMES developed with their young people's group. Dream Arts, a touring theatre company making work with unaccompanied asylum seekers, present Heads Up: Frank's Story, with SlamBarz music and poetry set closing the day.

Then on Saturday 2 August, enjoy performances from Pitsmoor Adventure Playground, the United Women Affiliation, Blanket Fort Club, Sheffield Theatres’ Youth Theatre, Pinder Dance, Manor After School Kids Klub and more – including an outdoor stage of acts hosted by Sam Buttery (who most recently appeared as ‘Audrey II’ in Sheffield Theatres’ production of Little Shop of Horrors).

Across both Launchpad and Together festivals will be a sensory room, designed to provide a welcoming environment for those with sensory needs, inspired by the theme of ‘above the clouds’ and ‘in the meadow’.

Launchpad Festival 2025 at Sheffield Theatres

Simon Marshall, Community Project Manager at Sheffield Theatres, said: “We’re thrilled to be hosting these festivals as a huge welcome for the city this summer.

We’re proud to showcase the work of our Launchpad project with performances, workshops and things to see and do, created with groups across the city. Our Launchpad Steering group invite you 'to step into a whole new world that will feel magical!'

Together Festival will be a huge celebration of the creativity of Sheffield’s communities, with performances, workshops and on Saturday, an outdoor stage with fashion, live acts and music into the evening. Come along, it’ll be wonderful!”

Both Together Festival and Launchpad Festival are free to attend with drop-in events available for people of all ages. Ticketed events will be available to book from Friday 20 June online at sheffieldtheatres.co.uk, at the Box Office or over the phone on 0114 249 6000.