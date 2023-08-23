Barnsley town centre will come alive with music, dance, circus acrobatics and outdoor arts next month as part of a free family festival.

Barnsley Garden Party is a collaboration between The Glass Works, Barnsley’s new shopping and leisure destination, and The Civic, the town’s contemporary arts centre.

Visitors will be treated to a weekend filled with thrills, comedy, and music.

The event, which first took place a decade ago, is now a partnership between Barnsley Civic and The Glass Works. It is being delivered by Without Walls, a consortium of festivals and arts organisations, bringing fantastic outdoor arts to people in towns and cities across England.

Enchanted Flower Globe at the Garden Party

Taking place on Saturday 23 and Sunday, September 24 between 11am and 4pm, The Garden Party has been commissioned by Barnsley Council and Barnsley Civic - which is undergoing a £4m transformation to join the old facade with its newer site and will open its original doors on Eldon Street later this year.

Anthony Baker, chief executive at Barnsley Civic, said: “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with The Glass Works for the Barnsley Garden Party.

"Prepare for a weekend of sheer spectacle with extraordinary live performances by the UK's finest street performers and outdoor artists. This free family event is not to be missed.

"Our resident theatre company, Markmark, will be enchanting audiences with 'The Maniax,' a spectacular comedy performance featuring Houdini-style escape artists showcasing daring stunts, illusions, and brilliant comic routines."

Another stand-out act will see four performers dance, leap, gracefully balance and throw themselves with acrobatic prowess around, on and inside a rotating 7-metre-high hourglass in The Glass Works.

Music fans will enjoy Mr Wilson’s Second Liners, an anarchic New Orleans-style brass band that plays a rousing selection of 1990s dance classics.

Cllr Robert Frost, Cabinet Spokesperson for Regeneration and Culture at Barnsley Council, said: “This year’s Garden Party promises an incredible display of high-quality outdoor arts, making it an unforgettable weekend for all.