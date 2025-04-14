Free Easter treats being served at Marco Pierre White’s Sheffield restaurant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There are some cracking deals this Easter at Marco Pierre White’s Sheffield restaurant where guests will be able to find some unbelievable offers.

Available via the restaurant’s website, all guests have to do is log on and ‘crack the egg’ which will reveal a free offer in the form of a downloadable voucher. Once hatched, guests can then redeem their offer.

Open from 18 to 21 April, included in the Easter egg treats are free glasses of fizz, free desserts, free side dishes, a two-course meal for two plus 10 and 25 per cent off future restaurant visits.

Robyn Lee, marketing director said: “The Crack the Egg competition is a bit of seasonal fun where guests can win some fabulous prizes and enjoy them on the day they visit.

“What better way to make your meal at the Marco Pierre White’s Sheffield restaurant even more enjoyable than sipping a free glass of fizz or choosing a free side to go with your meal.”

Not only can guests take advantage of a clutch of these one-off offers, but the restaurant has also put in place a Kids Eat Free deal so that families looking to dine out can do so without worrying about the cost of their child’s meal*.

Robyn added: “Easter is all about spending time with the family and to go out for a meal where you can catch up and enjoy some delicious food with those closest to you is the perfect way to do that.”

