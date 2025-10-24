Free cake giveaway as Cake Box opens new Sheffield store

Sheffield’s sweet-toothed residents are in for a treat this weekend, as Cake Box opens its brand-new store on Chesterfield Road with a special giveaway to celebrate.

The popular cake retailer, known for its fresh cream, 100% egg-free cakes, is marking the grand opening of its latest store by giving away 100 free slices of cake and 100 free cupcakes for children on Saturday October 25, from 11am.

Families heading down to the new shop at 823 Chesterfield Road (S8 0SQ) can also enjoy face painting, free samples, and the chance to browse Cake Box’s range of handmade celebration cakes and everyday indulgences.

Founded in 2008, Cake Box has become one of the UK’s fastest-growing bakery brands, with more than 290 stores nationwide. Each cake is handmade in store and finished with fresh cream – all completely egg-free.

Sukh Chamdal, founder and CEO of Cake Box, said: “We are delighted to bring Cake Box to Chesterfield Road. Our mission has always been to make special moments sweeter, and we cannot wait to welcome the Sheffield community with free treats, family fun and, of course, our delicious range of handmade cakes.”

The Sheffield store will offer customers the chance to order and personalise cakes in-store or online, with a click-and-collect service available in as little as one hour.

Event details:

Date: Saturday October 25

Time: From 11am

Address: Cake Box Sheffield, 823 Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, S8 0SQ

Giveaway: 100 free cake slices and 100 free cupcakes for children (while stocks last)

Cake Box fans can find out more at www.cakebox.com.